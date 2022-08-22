Recruitment of youth in terrorist ranks | Terrorist handlers in Pak using cyberspace to instigate Kashmiri youth to pick up guns

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir Monday presented a chargesheet against four associates of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in the designated court of the National Investigating Agency (NIA), Srinagar.

As per the details, a case FIR No 05/2022 under the relevant sections of the law was lodged at Police Station CIK and JIC Srinagar earlier this year following some credible inputs regarding the presence of an active module of the banned terror organisation JeM, active in south Kashmir for strengthening the organisation by way of motivating youth to join their ranks actively.

An investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which the SIA completed within six months.