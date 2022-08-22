Recruitment of youth in terrorist ranks | Terrorist handlers in Pak using cyberspace to instigate Kashmiri youth to pick up guns

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir Monday presented a chargesheet against four associates of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in the designated court of the National Investigating Agency (NIA), Srinagar.
As per the details, a case FIR No 05/2022 under the relevant sections of the law was lodged at Police Station CIK and JIC Srinagar earlier this year following some credible inputs regarding the presence of an active module of the banned terror organisation JeM, active in south Kashmir for strengthening the organisation by way of motivating youth to join their ranks actively.
An investigation was set into motion for the logical conclusion of the case for judicial determination, which the SIA completed within six months.
The terrorist handlers across the border have used cyberspace for instigating, enticing, and motivating Kashmiri youth to join terror ranks and raise funds and logistics locally for running the terrorist modules.
Amongst the handlers in Pakistan, one has been identified who is currently in Jhelum City Punjab, Pakistan.
Action to expose him, and submit evidence to international legal forums would follow.
The handlers have motivated four accused youth to act as sub-agents to arrange logistics for the transportation of arms, ammunition, and other support material from one place to another for the furtherance of terrorist designs for sabotage and carrying out attacks on security forces to meet the objective of secession of J&K from the Union of India.
On Monday, a chargesheet of the case was produced for judicial determination in the designated competent court of Additional Sessions Special Judge NIA Court Srinagar.