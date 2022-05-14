Recruitments of OGWs by LeT, TRF to support terror activities: NIA conducts searches; arrests 2 OGWs

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 4 locations in Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts and arrested two accused in a terrorism related case.

“Today (14.05.2022), NIA conducted searches at 04 locations in Kashmir valley in the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian and arrested two accused in NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,” said a statement.