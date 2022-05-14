Recruitments of OGWs by LeT, TRF to support terror activities: NIA conducts searches; arrests 2 OGWs

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 4 locations in Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts and arrested two accused in a terrorism related case.
“Today (14.05.2022), NIA conducted searches at 04 locations in Kashmir valley in the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian and arrested two accused in NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,” said a statement.
“The case, NIA said relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), an offshoot of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K for indulging in violent activities in J&K and other parts of India. He along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, have been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting arms/ammunition/explosives to support the terrorists of LeT and TRF in order to launch attacks on the security forces and execute targeted killings. The case was registered suo-moto on 18.11.2021,” the statement said.
During the searches conducted today digital devices (mobile phones, Laptop, SIM cards and memory cards) and incriminating material used for fabrication of IEDs, Jihadi literature/posters etc. have been seized, it said.
“Based on these searches, two over ground workers of TRF, who are in contact with their Pakistan based handlers were arrested for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalising and recruiting new members to TRF. These include i) Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat S/O Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat R/O Near Faizan Public School, Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, J&K. ii) Fayaz Ahmad Khan S/O Abdul Rasheed Khan R/O Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara, J&K. Further investigation in the case continue,” it said.