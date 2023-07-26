Recurring landslides in J&K take toll on fragile ecosystem

Srinagar: Recurring landslides in mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir are taking toll on fragile ecosystem with experts blaming mainly haphazard constructions for it.

Landslides are mainly caused due to complex geographical, geomorphic, and geological settings. The landslides are triggered by high precipitation and increasing anthropogenic activities like heavy traffic deforestation and road cutting.

Due to mountainous topography, J&K has many landslide prone areas particularly in Ramban, Udhampur, Pulwama, Poonch and Budgam. The 270-km Srinagar-Jammu National Highway frequently

gets closed due to landslides and caving in of road surface during rains and snowfall. Known as NH-44, the highway is considered to be the lifeline of Kashmir as it is the main surface link to the valley. Frequent closure of the highway has been taking a toll on people as it causes disruption in supply of essential items besides their movement.

Environmentalists say there are natural and man-made reasons responsible for frequent landslides on the highway. They said besides fragile geological, topographic and hydrological conditions, haphazard construction on the highway is among main reasons for landslides.