‘Reduce redressal time of grievances’

He also lauded the efforts of five best performing Administrative Departments, five best performing HoDs and DCs of best performing Districts in terms of resolving the grievances received on the JK-IGRAMS. Till now, 1,89,369 applications were taken up for disposal in mission mode approach. Of these, 1,85,123 have been resolved, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioners to resume public outreach activity for better coverage of government schemes, enhanced interaction with common man and effective monitoring of big-ticket projects.

Muhammad Amin Dar of Kulgam would get a Pacca House under PMAY-Grameen, which is closely being taken up by the DC office Shopian, the Lt Governor was informed by the Deputy Commissioner.