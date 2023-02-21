Reduce Sgr-Jmu travel time for LMVs to under-7 hours: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday called for bringing the Srinagar-Jammu travel time for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) under seven hours.
In a meeting with the traffic authorities called to review the traffic scenario on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the chief secretary made it amply clear that in no case should travel time between the two capital cities of J&K exceed beyond 7 hours on any day for the LMVs.
Mehta enjoined upon the traffic authorities to submit daily reports about the actual time taken to reach from one city to another.
He told them to enhance their personnel on all the damaged portions of the road for better traffic management.
Mehta urged them not to let the traffic come to a halt due to any hindrance.
He asked them to improve the road surface damaged due to weather vagaries at all costs for smooth movement of the vehicles on this road.
The chief secretary impressed upon them to show zero tolerance towards roadside parking, hindering traffic flow.
He directed for having stringent regulations in place to deal with all the violators.
Mehta asked them to deploy Traffic Police personnel in busy places like markets for continuous vigil and better traffic management on the highway.
He also took stock of the construction works on different projects presently under progress.
The chief secretary exhorted them to make all out efforts to open the T5 tunnel on Panthiyal stretch of the highway by March 15, Jaiswal Bridge by March 31, and double-lane of Ramban Flyover and Banihal Bypass by April 15 this year.
He advised them to accelerate the pace of work to meet these deadlines without fail.
Mehta also asked the Secretary Transport and IG Traffic to drive down this road to have a better idea about the measures to be taken for making the road better and safe.
He also emphasised making all the wayside amenities like washrooms functional throughout the entire stretch of the highway.
The chief secretary enquired about the status of the truck holding areas designated at many locations on this road.
He told them to look for one more such facility at Ramsoo.
Mehta suggested them to come up with a DPR for additional Bailey Bridge near Ramban at the earliest so that work on the same is taken in hand by March this year.
Reviewing the traffic scenario on the roads of the two capital cities, he directed the concerned authorities to make the completed phase of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) functional within seven days.
The Chief Secretary asked them to use the CCTV network of the system to look for the violators and e-challan or tow away their vehicles for hassle-free movement of vehicles on city roads.
On the request of the traffic authorities, he asked the administration to look into the possibility of taking a traffic holiday for a day every week on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway till March 15 so that it is better utilised for making some crucial repairs and completing few essential works for making travel on this road a pleasant experience for the commuters.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, PWD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; IG Traffic; Secretary, Transport; Deputy Commissioners Anantnag and Ramban; SP Traffic National Highway; District SPs of Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Ramban; Transport Commissioner and many other concerned officers.