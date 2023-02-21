Reduce Sgr-Jmu travel time for LMVs to under-7 hours: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday called for bringing the Srinagar-Jammu travel time for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) under seven hours.

In a meeting with the traffic authorities called to review the traffic scenario on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the chief secretary made it amply clear that in no case should travel time between the two capital cities of J&K exceed beyond 7 hours on any day for the LMVs.

Mehta enjoined upon the traffic authorities to submit daily reports about the actual time taken to reach from one city to another.

He told them to enhance their personnel on all the damaged portions of the road for better traffic management.

Mehta urged them not to let the traffic come to a halt due to any hindrance.

He asked them to improve the road surface damaged due to weather vagaries at all costs for smooth movement of the vehicles on this road.