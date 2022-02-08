Refer proposals to Finance Deptt after opinion of Director Finance, FA&CAO: Government

Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo issued this direction in a circular after observing that the administrative departments were not adhering to the earlier Instructions issued by the Finance Department on June 16, 2005.

Through those circular instructions, the departments were advised to refer the files orcases to the Finance Department only after obtaining the opinions or views of FA&CAO, posted in the concerned departments, Dulloo stated while referring to the circular issued on June 16, 2005.