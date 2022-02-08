Refer proposals to Finance Deptt after opinion of Director Finance, FA&CAO: Government

Jammu: All the administrative departments of J&K government have been asked to refer the departmental proposals to the Finance Department only after obtaining the opinion or views of their respective Director Finance or Financial Advisors & Chief Accounts Officers (FA&CAOs).
Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department Atal Dulloo issued this direction in a circular after observing that the administrative departments were not adhering to the earlier Instructions issued by the Finance Department on June 16, 2005.
Through those circular instructions, the departments were advised to refer the files orcases to the Finance Department only after obtaining the opinions or views of FA&CAO, posted in the concerned departments, Dulloo stated while referring to the circular issued on June 16, 2005.
“Despite these instructions, it has been observed that the administrative departments are referring cases to the Finance Department without obtaining the views or opinion of Director Finance or Financial Advisors & Chief Accounts Officers (FA&CAO) posted in the respective administrative departments,” Dulloo said.
He stated that the Director Finance and FA&CAO, posted in the administrative departments are entrusted with the duty of guiding the departments in proper disposal of cases within the ambit of delegated powers and without the necessity of avoidable reference to the Finance Department.