Reforms in line with NEP have restored teachers’ respect in society: LG

Srinagar: Honouring the finest teachers from across J&K with Union Territory Awards at SKICC to mark the Teachers’ Day celebrations Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that reforms in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) had restored teachers’ respect in the society.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said extending his greetings on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the LG urged the teachers to allow independent thinking, creativity, inquisitiveness, and knowledge for quality education by involving students and ensuring individual growth for the appropriate learning experience.
“A teacher is a bright lamp that has the capability of lighting hundreds of unlit lamps and imparts courage to innovate and invent. Holistic education as suggested by NEP will provide equal opportunities to teachers and students to use knowledge to transform,” he said. “Achieving wealth of values in life should be the new aim of younger generation rather than the race for marks. Innovation, flexibility, creativity, value-based education, developing scientific temper, skill sets, and independent ideas should be given priority in the education system.”
The LG said that great educationist and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan always believed that education means wisdom, love, curiosity, and creativity.
“Dr Radhakrishnan had a very clear message ‘Teachers are not those who give knowledge to the students, but in the true sense, teachers are those who prepare the students for the future challenges,’” he said.
“With the same spirit, the NEP prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest revolution of the last 75 years with the potential to kindle the curiosity, creativity, and scientific thinking through quality learning among the students.”
Asserting that the last two years have been a period of transformation for the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said that new reforms, policies, and schemes in line with the NEP had redefined the entire education system and made the schools a centre of quality learning while restoring the teachers’ respect in the society.
He noted that initiatives like the teachers-students mentorship programme, Aao School Chalein Campaign, TALAASH Survey, 500 Atal Tinkering Labs, modern skills training, scholarship programmes, and computer-aided learning were bringing real transformation in the educational ecosystem.
“Dedicated efforts are being made for bridging the gender gaps and ensuring that the quality education is accessible to the common man,” the LG said. “Necessary infrastructure for girls’ education has been established and in only one year, 14 hostels for girls have been developed.”
He said that the administration was providing all necessary resources for individuality and independent thinking to grow in students and enhance their learning outcomes.
“As many as 70,000 boys and girls are taking vocational training in 14 different trades and 1420 Computer Aided Learning Centers in Upper Primary Schools are promoting independent thinking in children,” the LG said.
He asked that the younger generation draw inspiration from the life of great personalities like Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and learn higher values of life, make discoveries and innovations, and dedicate themselves towards nation building.
“Any form of violence has no place in a civilised society. We all, in unison, must condemn the despicable killings of the innocent teachers,” the LG said. “There is also a need to ignite the feelings of national integration, righteousness, and non-violence among the younger generation. Debates, essay writing, and other such competitions on the theme of ‘truth and non-violence’ will be organised in educational institutions across the UT.”
He said that students who excel in these competitions would be awarded on October 2 to commemorate the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said that teachers ignite curiosity and sow the seed of knowledge and wisdom among the students.
He also highlighted the reforms introduced in the education sector in J&K in the last two years.
Director School Education Kashmir Tassaduq Hussain Mir in his welcome address highlighted the invaluable role and contribution of the teachers in laying a strong foundation for the future.
Earlier, the LG inspected the stalls put up by the students of various schools and appreciated the students for showcasing the traditional artifacts, heritage, art, crafts, and culture of J&K.
Secretary JKBOSE Manisha Sarin, senior officers of J&K administration, and a large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.
Students and teachers from across J&K also joined through virtual mode.