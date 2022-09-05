Reforms in line with NEP have restored teachers’ respect in society: LG

“A teacher is a bright lamp that has the capability of lighting hundreds of unlit lamps and imparts courage to innovate and invent. Holistic education as suggested by NEP will provide equal opportunities to teachers and students to use knowledge to transform,” he said. “Achieving wealth of values in life should be the new aim of younger generation rather than the race for marks. Innovation, flexibility, creativity, value-based education, developing scientific temper, skill sets, and independent ideas should be given priority in the education system.”

The LG said that great educationist and former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan always believed that education means wisdom, love, curiosity, and creativity.

“Dr Radhakrishnan had a very clear message ‘Teachers are not those who give knowledge to the students, but in the true sense, teachers are those who prepare the students for the future challenges,’” he said.

“With the same spirit, the NEP prepared under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest revolution of the last 75 years with the potential to kindle the curiosity, creativity, and scientific thinking through quality learning among the students.”