Refusal to perform duties | Inquiry against DySP Teli closed with ‘warning’

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Thursday closed the departmental inquiry ordered against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Bashir Ahmad Teli after the charges framed against him for “refusal to perform official duties” could not be proved or substantiated.
Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, however, ordered the closure with a “warning” to him (DySP Teli) to “remain careful in future in discharge of official duty” after the acceptance of the report submitted by the Inquiry officer.
As per official sources, a departmental inquiry was ordered, based on the report of the IGP Kashmir zone regarding “disobedience of orders of his seniors by Teli, the then DySP, IRP 11th Battalion, by the J&K Director General of Police.
As per the IGP’s report, on August 25,2016, Teli, who was the then DySP, IRP 11th Battalion, was deployed for law and order duties in Anantnag town by the SSP Anantnag. “However, the officer insisted on providing of a specific vehicle for carrying out the assignment. On August 26, 2016, he was again earmarked for law and order duties by the SSP Anantnag at Nandpora, Khanabal zone, which assignment was again refused by the officer on the same pretext,” the report mentioned.
“Based on the report of the IGP Kashmir Zone regarding disobedience of orders of his seniors by Bashir Ahmad Teli, the then Dy SP IRP 11th Battalion, the DGP J&K recommended initiation of a departmental inquiry against him. Upon examination, a prima-facie case of disobedience of the orders was made out against him and Articles of charge along with Statement of Imputations was served upon him, who in his statement of defence, denied the charges,” sources stated.
“The response furnished by the officer was not found satisfactory and in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Shafqat Ali Watali, IPS, the then Inspector General of Police, Armed/IRP, Kashmir was appointed as an Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry into the charges framed against the delinquent officer,” the Home Department order mentioned.
The Inquiry officer submitted his report to the Home Department vide communication No ZAPHQ/CS/DE-78/2018/18-17462 dated October 17, 2018.
In his report, the inquiry officer concluded that there was no direct or solid evidence, which could establish that Teli had refused to perform duties during his deployment as zonal officer as such, not “violated section 24 of the Police Act, 1983.” “Keeping in consideration the facts emerged during the course of inquiry, the charges framed against him have not been proved or substantiated,” the inquiry officer had concluded in his report.
The report of the inquiry officer was examined, with reference to the facts of the case, evidence brought on record and the conclusions drawn by the Inquiry officer.
“It was observed that though the inquiry officer, in view of the ameliorating circumstances, including the officers personal experience, has not found direct evidence against the delinquent officer, the outright refusal by an officer of the rank of DySP to perform legitimate duties and disobeying orders of a senior police officer has the potential to affect the discipline in a belt force, which cannot be overlooked. The matter was, accordingly, placed before the competent authority along with all the material for a decision,” Home Department added.
The competent authority, while conveying its decision to accept the findings of the inquiry officer and to close the inquiry against Bashir Ahamd Teli, DySP, directed to issue a “warning” to the “delinquent officer to remain careful in discharge of official duty.”
“The report submitted by the inquiry officer in pursuance of Government Order No.659-Home of 2018 dated May 28, 2018, is accepted and the inquiry ordered against Bashir Ahmad Teli, DySP, is hereby closed with a "warning" to the delinquent officer to remain careful in future in discharge of official duty,” Kabra ordered with the advice to the Director General of Police J&K to “make an entry of “warning” in the service book of the officer.”