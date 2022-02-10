Refusal to perform duties | Inquiry against DySP Teli closed with ‘warning’

“The response furnished by the officer was not found satisfactory and in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Shafqat Ali Watali, IPS, the then Inspector General of Police, Armed/IRP, Kashmir was appointed as an Inquiry Officer to conduct an inquiry into the charges framed against the delinquent officer,” the Home Department order mentioned.

The Inquiry officer submitted his report to the Home Department vide communication No ZAPHQ/CS/DE-78/2018/18-17462 dated October 17, 2018.

In his report, the inquiry officer concluded that there was no direct or solid evidence, which could establish that Teli had refused to perform duties during his deployment as zonal officer as such, not “violated section 24 of the Police Act, 1983.” “Keeping in consideration the facts emerged during the course of inquiry, the charges framed against him have not been proved or substantiated,” the inquiry officer had concluded in his report.

The report of the inquiry officer was examined, with reference to the facts of the case, evidence brought on record and the conclusions drawn by the Inquiry officer.