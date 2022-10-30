Regional parties made Art 370 shield to hide their wrongdoings: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Incharge J&K party unit Tarun Chugh Sunday said regional political parties had made Article 370 a shield to hide their wrongdoings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had freed J&K from its clutches.

A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar where several BJP leaders and workers had assembled to listen to PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Chugh said that J&K had emerged as a “hub of tourism” due to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, and Sab Ka Vishwas’ initiative.

He said that J&K had emerged as a hub of tourism due to PM Modi's people-friendly initiatives.