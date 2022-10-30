Regional parties made Art 370 shield to hide their wrongdoings: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Incharge J&K party unit Tarun Chugh Sunday said regional political parties had made Article 370 a shield to hide their wrongdoings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had freed J&K from its clutches.
A statement of BJP issued here said that speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar where several BJP leaders and workers had assembled to listen to PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Chugh said that J&K had emerged as a “hub of tourism” due to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, and Sab Ka Vishwas’ initiative.
He said that J&K had emerged as a hub of tourism due to PM Modi's people-friendly initiatives.
“Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas, and Sab Ka Vishwas made J&K the hub of tourism. This season Kashmir witnessed record tourist footfall that led to the economical boost in the region and provided the bulk of opportunities to unemployed youth who had been exploited brutally by the past government for cheap political gains,” Chugh said. Praising PM Modi's efforts for bringing normalcy back to Kashmir, he said, “The regional political parties had made Article 370 a shield to hide the wrongdoings they committed in the past seven decades. However, PM Modi freed J&K from the clutches of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) on August 5, 2019, and provided an atmosphere for the suppressed people to taste the essence of democracy at the grassroots level.”
Chugh said that PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme was meant to apprise countrymen about the achievements of the BJP government and the initiatives taken up for the upliftment of every section of society.
“I'm very much glad today to see that a large number of people in Srinagar is listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with curiosity and how they have pinned hope on the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.