Registration starts for Amarnath Yatra-2023

Anantnag: The registration for 62-day-long Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir began on Monday, officials said.

The yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31, 2023, the J&K government said.

Registration has started for both - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

Registration has begun through both online and offline modes.

The offline registration can be done in 542 bank branches across the country including 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of J&K, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of SBI Bank, the officials said.

Meanwhile, this year a new feature in registration is Aadhaar-based registration in which a thumb scan of yatri would be taken for registration.

As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13 and 70 can register themselves for Amarnath Yatra 2023 and for all pilgrimage health certificates are a must.

Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.