Registration starts for Amarnath Yatra-2023

Anantnag: The registration for 62-day-long Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir began on Monday, officials said.
The yatra will commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31, 2023, the J&K government said.
Registration has started for both - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.
Registration has begun through both online and offline modes.
The offline registration can be done in 542 bank branches across the country including 316 branches of Punjab National Bank, 90 branches of J&K, 37 branches of Yes Bank and 99 branches of SBI Bank, the officials said.
Meanwhile, this year a new feature in registration is Aadhaar-based registration in which a thumb scan of yatri would be taken for registration.
As per the guidelines, individuals aged between 13 and 70 can register themselves for Amarnath Yatra 2023 and for all pilgrimage health certificates are a must.
Women with a pregnancy of 6 weeks or more are not allowed to undertake the yatra.
On March 14, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while announcing the dates for the yatra, said that the administration was committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free yatra.
"Hassle-free yatra is the top priority of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the yatra. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security, and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of yatra," LG Sinha said.
He also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary interventions for sanitation and waste management.
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) would also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (prayers) for devotees across the world.
Shri Amarnathji Yatra app has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the yatra, weather, and for availing of several services online," the government said in a statement.
The yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine is marked by devotion, religious tolerance, and brotherhood.
In 1995, the yatra was held for 20 days. From 2004 to 2009, its duration was increased to two months. The yatra now lasts for 40 to 45 days between July and August.