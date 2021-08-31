Regret NC did not participate in Panchayat polls: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that he “regrets” that his party did not contest the 2018 Panchayat elections but asserted that it will participate in such polls “with enthusiasm” in future.

“We should have (participated) but will certainly do that in future and with lot of enthusiasm,” said Abdullah while speaking at the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for strengthening J&K’s Parliamentary Raj Institutions (PRIs) at SKICC here.

Abdullah said that during the NC government, the Panchayati Raj system in Jammu and Kashmir had been strengthened.

He said that a cabinet minister of his government was sent to Karnataka for studying the Panchayati Raj system, which had helped to set up a three-tier Panchayat system in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Panchayat elections were held during my stint despite militancy. Many of our ministers were killed during that time. You all have become members of this Panchayat and this is not an easy job.” Abdullah said. He asserted that the Panchayat members need to work hard.