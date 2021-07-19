Reinvent public libraries as effective e-Learning, Career Counselling Centres: LG

Srinagar: In a significant decision aimed at transforming the Public Libraries in J&K by leveraging technology, Lt Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha today gave the go-ahead to the Department of Libraries and Research to modernize its Public Libraries in the UT with requisite IT infrastructure and reinvent these vital institutions as productive e-Learning-cum-Career Counselling Centres for youth.

Chairing a review meeting of the Department of Culture here this afternoon, the Lt Governor said that this novel initiative can be achieved by pooling resources from Mission Youth, J&K and the Smart City Mission to establish the requisite infrastructure in the existing network of around 130 public libraries in J&K.

He said this technological intervention would help build a collaborative and futuristic digital library system in the UT and unlock wide-ranging resources in traditional public libraries for a new generation of learners and start-ups, enabling free, long-term, public access to the knowledge and skills.

Pertinently, as a part of this initiative, the Department of Libraries has, in convergence with Jammu Smart City Ltd (JSCL), already started extensive upgradation of SRS Central Library Jammu to transform it into a full-fledged Digital Library with best possible technological facilities.

The key components of the Rs 4.30 crores, SRS Library Jammu upgradation project include setting up of IT Hub with a dedicated Server and Nodes, CCTV Surveillance System, Access Control System, RFID Tagging of Books and Access, installation of 150 KVA Genset, Air-Conditioning System, Fire Protection System, Furniture, Reading Lamps, Water Dispensers with RO Connection, Softscaping, Bookshelves, Toilet Block, Cafeteria, Screenwalls, Vertical Garden etc.

A similar proposal has been sent by the Libraries Department to the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) for upgradation of SPS Library Srinagar as a Digital Library which is witnessing a huge foot-fall of keen readers, especially youth in its Reading Rooms.