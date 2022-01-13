‘Reiterate, reinforce CAB at Shrines, Masjids’

Div Com asked them to use electronic and social media to disseminate awareness regarding Covid Appropriate Behavior and its compliance. He said that we are going through a third wave which may last for about one hundred days.

Pole stressed involving more efforts to tackle the emerging situation effectively and efficiently. He said we need to take responsibility at an individual and collective level to overcome the challenges of the third wave.

While referring to the successful outcome of administrative efforts in J&K particularly in the valley during the last two phases of the virus as compared to other parts of the country, he said that the administration needs to be fully prepared besides seeking simultaneous support of religious influencers and the general public.