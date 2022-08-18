Rejig in civil administration

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday effected a major rejig in the civil administration by ordering transfers and postings of 15 officers, including nine IAS, one IRS, and five JKAS officers while two IAS officers were assigned the additional charge.

In the administrative reshuffle effected through three separate GAD orders with immediate effect PiyushSingla, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD).

Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education (HME) Department.

BipulPathak, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPA & RD).

As per GAD order, Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services& Sports Department has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. He will also hold charge of the Estates Department.