Rejig in civil administration

Jammu: The J&K government Thursday effected a major rejig in the civil administration by ordering transfers and postings of 15 officers, including nine IAS, one IRS, and five JKAS officers while two IAS officers were assigned the additional charge.
In the administrative reshuffle effected through three separate GAD orders with immediate effect PiyushSingla, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department (GAD).
Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education (HME) Department.
BipulPathak, IAS (AGMUT:1992), Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPA & RD).
As per GAD order, Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services& Sports Department has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. He will also hold charge of the Estates Department.
“Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Estates Department, will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his duties, till further orders,” mentioned a separate GAD order.
Rahul Sharma, IAS, Secretary in the General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.
SaurabhBhagat, IAS (AGMUT:2002), Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.
Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS (AGMUT:2005), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, will also hold the charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi, in addition to his duties, till further orders.
Sarmad Hafeez, IAS (AGMUT:2009), Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, will also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, in addition to his duties, till further orders.
DoifodeSagarDattatray, IAS (AGMUT:2014), OSD in the J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.
DevanshYadav, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and Managing Director, JKI Limited has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar.
BasharatQayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Anantnag while SyeedFakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Budgam.
Khalid Jahangir, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization while Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner Budgam has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.
Vikas Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner Doda has been transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K.
Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Director, Estates Jammu, relieving SubashChanderChhibber, JKAS, Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K of the additional charge of the post.
Vishesh Paul Mahajan, JKAS, Director, Horticulture, Planning, and Marketing J&K has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Doda.