Rejig in civil administration

Jammu: The government Thursday effected a major rejig in the civil administration and ordered the transfers and postings of 21 IAS, IRS and JKAS officers with immediate effect.
The officers transferred and posted through two separate GAD orders included 10 officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), one from Indian Revenue Service-Income Tax (IRS-IT) and ten from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, IAS (AGMUT:2015) Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).
Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, vice Kritika Jyotsna, IAS (UP:2014), who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD).
Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.
“Rakesh Minhas, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Managing Director, SIDCO, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SICOP, may be transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, vice Rahul Pandey, IAS (UP:2014), who shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department," read GAD order issued by Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.
Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He will hold the charge of posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.
Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.
Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.
Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT:2014, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Director Tourism, Kashmir.
Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA. Inderjeet, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. He will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.
Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited.
Through a separate GAD order, Krishan Lal Sharma, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. Naseem Javid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu.
Ravi Shanker Sharma, JKAS, Director, School Education, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department while Rifat Kohli, JKAS, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.
Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Director, Estates Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu while Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal.