Rejig in civil administration

Basharat Qayoom, IAS (JH:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Minga Sherpa, IAS (AGMUT:2017), Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. He will hold the charge of posts of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and Director, Information, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, IAS (AM:2017), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS (AGMUT:2018), Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Akshay Labroo, IAS (TR:2018), Additional Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, holding additional charge of Director, Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Raja Yaqoob Farooq, IRS-IT:2014, Additional Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Director Tourism, Kashmir.

Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JaKeGA. Inderjeet, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, SIDCO. He will also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, SICOP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shiv Kumar Gupta, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Pankaj Magotra, JKAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited.

Through a separate GAD order, Krishan Lal Sharma, JKAS, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat. Naseem Javid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu.

Ravi Shanker Sharma, JKAS, Director, School Education, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department while Rifat Kohli, JKAS, Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal has been transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Director, Estates Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Jammu while Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Registrar, J&K Special Tribunal.