Rejig in civil administration | IAS officer among 13 transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Tuesday effected a rejig in civil administration and ordered the transfers and postings of 13 officers, including one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, with immediate effect.

Besides, one IAS officer has been assigned the additional charge.

The General Administration Department (GAD) ordered the transfers and postings through four separate orders.

As per the GAD orders, Ashok Kumar Parmar, IAS (AGMUT: 1992), Principal Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department.

Yasha Mudgul, IAS (AGMUT: 2007), Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department will hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, ARI and Trainings Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.