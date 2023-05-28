Rekindling Reunion Hopes | Mela Kheer Bhawani celebrated with religious fervour

Tulmulla: Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits Sunday thronged the Kheer Bhawani temple here in Tulmulla area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani, which was celebrated with religious fervor.

The devotees had started arriving at the Kheer Bhawani temple since Saturday to celebrate the annual festival.

Compared to previous years, the number of devotees this year was more.

To ensure a peaceful festival, the government, particularly the district administration, had made all the arrangements including accommodation, food, sanitation, and elaborate security arrangements.

Though away from their homes and roots in Kashmir for the past three decades, the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela every year rekindles a new hope among the displaced Kashmiri Pandits of their return to their ancestral land.