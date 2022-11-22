Relationship between admin, society changing: LG

The LG said that J&K's economy was now growing quite strongly and agriculture reform was the best cure for sustained growth.

“Our steps are focused on enhancing productivity, competitiveness, removing disparities, diversification to higher value commodities, expansion of agro-processing and value chains,” he said.

Noting that the relationship between administration and society was changing and people and government were devising a new mechanism to work together, the LG said that farmers and officials should work together and strengthen the collaboration to put agricultural economy on a new trajectory of growth and better implementation of reforms.

“Soil conservation is a global priority now. For better management of agricultural production, investing deeply in soil health, prevention of biodiversity loss is necessary for sustainable growth,” he said. “Individual farmer incomes have grown solidly over the last two years and the pace of reform has quickened recently followed by recommendations of Apex Committee on holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors.”

The LG said that the structural and attitudinal changes were reflecting in productivity performance, adaption of new technologies, expansion of public extension services and strengthening of infrastructure and operations.