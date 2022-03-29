Removing rural-urban gap will help every J&K citizen prosper: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday addressed 20,000 PRI members from across the UT during a Virtual PRI Conference organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in collaboration with IMPARD, J&K at the Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor termed the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as the foundation of Rural construction and development programmes.

In governance, from policy to service delivery, PRIs act as the living cell of the system. By strengthening the PRIs, we are empowering a more effective system to truly realise the vision of Gram Swaraj, the Lt Governor said.