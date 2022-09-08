REMOVING TRACES OF COLONIAL MINDSET | How can Rajpath make rulers realise if the name is Raj: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that if India had followed the path shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, then it would have reached new heights and asserted that the Rajpath, a symbol of “slavery” during the British Raj had now been consigned to history.

Speaking after unveiling a 28-feet statue of Netaji and inaugurating Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath, Modi said the renaming had given the country new energy and inspiration.

He said that Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history and had been erased forever.