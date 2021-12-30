Renewed political churning breaks ‘chill’ in J&K during 2021

Jammu: As J&K will ‘ring out the old’ and “ring in the new’ (2022), a cursory glance on the developments in the year 2021, brings to the fore a new churning, if not upheaval, dominating its political-scape after an extended ‘hibernation.’

Political upheavals or churning has been synonymous to the erstwhile state, always known to be among the most politically awakened states of the country.

Curious aspect was an unusual quiet- a period spanning around two years, which saw the politics and politicians taking a backstage (though not literally).

Lull was first one on the account of developments that unfolded after August 5, 2019 and secondly it was enforced by the COVID pandemic.