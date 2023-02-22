Repair, maintenance of Sgr-Jmu NH | No traffic to be allowed on Feb 24, March 3, 10

Jammu: The government Wednesday directed the National Highway Authority of India for undertaking important repair and maintenance works on NH-44.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that February 24 has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga Tunnel.
“No Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) or Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) except medical emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga Tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am on February 24 till 6 am on February 25,” the spokesman said.
He said that similar traffic dry days on the highway would also be observed on March 3 and March 10.