Republic Day celebrations Full-dress rehearsals held across J&K

Srinagar/Jammu: Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, full-dress rehearsal was held, on Monday, across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Wednesday.
The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.
In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at S.K Stadium Sonwar, Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole unfurled the tricolor over the mast and took salute at the March–past.
On the occasion, various contingents of security agencies took part in the parade including J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, SSB, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency and NCC.
Later, Div Com witnessed various cultural programmes including folk dance, baand-e-paether and dance based on patriotic songs presented by different groups and troupes.
Among others present in the full dress rehearsal function were senior officers from civil administration and police department.
Jammu: The full dress rehearsal for celebration of Republic Day 2022 was held on Monday in Jammu at M A Stadium Jammu amid tight security arrangements.
The contingents of Army, CRPF, JKP, NCC cadets and other departments besides various schools presented an impressive March past.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer inspected the Parade and took salute at the march past.
School children and artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages presented colorful cultural programme featuring theme based presentations. Brilliant performance by the Dare Devils of Jammu and Kashmir Police mesmerized the audience by spectacular stunts. Stunning Gymnastic performances, shows were also presented by sportspersons of J&K Sport Council. The cultural items depicted communal harmony and composite culture of Jammu Kashmir UT, besides featured patriotic based presentations, folk music and dance. The function was also attended by Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg, besides other civil and police Officers.
Anantnag: On the eve of full dress rehearsal for Republic day, the Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani today unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
Baramulla: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations 2022, a full dress rehearsal was held today at District Headquarter Baramulla where Assistant Commissioner Baramulla, Muhammad Rafiq Lone unfurled the national flag besides inspected the parade and took a salute at the March Past.
Speaking at the event, the ACR highlighted the importance of Republic Day in Indian history. He said that Baramulla is leading on the path of development on multiple fronts at an accelerating pace.
Budgam: The full dress rehearsal in connection with Republic Day celebrations was held at Sports Stadium Budgam.
On the occasion, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam, Akramullah Tak hoisted the National flag, inspected the parade and took the salute at the march-past.
Ganderbal: In connection with the forthcoming Republic-day Full dress rehearsal was held today at Qamaria Ground, Ganderbal where Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Pir Muzafar Ahmad unfurled the tricolor, took the salute at the march-past, inspected the parade.
The ADDC expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by various departments for the hassle free celebration of the national event at the venue.
Pulwama: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day concluded successfully at District Police Lines Pulwama where Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Dr Sheikh Ab Aziz hoisted the National flag and took salute at the March–past.
The contingents that participated in the March past parade included CRPF, JKAP, IRP, lady contingent, Home Guard, commando palato, Fire & Emergency Services and Youth Services & Sports Contingent and band squad contingent. Similar function was held at District Police Lines Awantipora where Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora, unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
Shopian: The full dress rehearsal for Republic Day 2022 celebration was held today at District Police Lines (DPL) Shopian amid tight security arrangements.
On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani took salute at the march past and inspected the parade.
The contingents of CRPF, JKP, IRP, Forest Protection Police, Home Guard and school students participated in March past.
Kulgam: In connection with the celebration of 73rd Republic day, a full dress rehearsal was held at District Police Lines Kulgam where Additional district Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC congratulated the people and highlighted the measures of administration taken to deal and combat Coronavirus pandemic.
Kupwara: Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day celebration 2022 was held at District Police Lines Kupwara where Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ghulam Nabi Bhat unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at March-Past.
The March Past was presented by contingents from JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Home Guards, FPF, SPF and police contingents.
Bandipora: In connection with the celebration of 73rd Republic-Day, full dress rehearsal was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Bandipora where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad inspected the parade and took salute at the March Past. On the occasion, DC addressed the gathering and highlighted the performance of the district during the current financial year under various state and centrally sponsored schemes.
In Jammu division full-dress rehearsal was conducted at Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Poonch.