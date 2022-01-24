Republic Day celebrations Full-dress rehearsals held across J&K

Srinagar/Jammu: Ahead of 73rd Republic Day, full-dress rehearsal was held, on Monday, across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir, giving a glimpse of the grand spectacle to unfold on Wednesday.

The rehearsal is a precursor to the actual Republic Day parade scheduled to be held on January 26.

In Srinagar, the full dress rehearsal was held at S.K Stadium Sonwar, Srinagar where Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole unfurled the tricolor over the mast and took salute at the March–past.