Republic Day today

The national flag will be unfurled at all districts, sub-districts, tehsil headquarters and panchayats by the PRI representatives during celebrations. The authorities have impressed upon the officials and participants to follow COVID guidelines in letter and spirit.

The main function will be held at MA Stadium Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Republic Day function.

In Srinagar, LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, even as Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar will be attending the main functions in their respective cities.