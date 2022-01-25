Republic Day today
Srinagar: The 73rd Republic Day will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday with scores of functions slated to take place, even as extraordinary security arrangements have been put in place.
The functions will be held at winter capital Jammu, summer capital Srinagar, all district and block headquarters. Besides, government institutions and all educational institutions in the Union Territory will also witness parades and cultural events.
The national flag will be unfurled at all districts, sub-districts, tehsil headquarters and panchayats by the PRI representatives during celebrations. The authorities have impressed upon the officials and participants to follow COVID guidelines in letter and spirit.
The main function will be held at MA Stadium Jammu, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the Republic Day function.
In Srinagar, LG's Advisor R R Bhatnagar will preside over the function at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, even as Mayors and DDC chairpersons of the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar will be attending the main functions in their respective cities.
At district headquarters across J&K, District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will be the chief guests and will unfurl the national flag.
To mark the celebrations, various departments are organising events, competitions and activities at district, school and panchayat levels. The activities will be a step to highlight 76 years of the Republic of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.
In wake of COVID-19 surge, the Raj Bhawan on Monday night decided to cancel this year’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the people of the Union Territory to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and safety protocols issued by the health officials.
EXTRAORDINARY SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS:
For peaceful Republic Day celebrations, adequate security arrangements have been put in place across J&K. Besides multi-layer security on the ground, drones are continuously being used for surveillance purposes.
The entire security grid has been put on alert across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces as part of area domination have also been carrying out searches in various parts of Kashmir to ensure peaceful Republic Day functions.
Security forces have employed high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in Srinagar and some places across the Valley to ensure trouble-free Republic Day celebrations here.
Officials said a multi-tier security is in place across Srinagar and other districts to keep subversive elements at bay.
In Srinagar and Jammu, the venues of the main Republic Day function have been sanitised and a large number of police and central armed police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.
The forces have set up many checkpoints in the city and other parts of Kashmir. Forces are also seen carrying surprise searches of vehicles.
Senior police officials said that all the security arrangements have been finalised and the areas where the chief guests will address the gatherings have been sanitised.
“All high-rise buildings around the main venues of the Independence Day function in Srinagar and Jammu have been occupied by sharpshooters of the police and paramilitary CRPF to prevent any untoward incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that there is ground and aerial surveillance also. “Both human and technical means will be used to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations.”