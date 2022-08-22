Reputed German company testing metres at JPDCL lab

Jammu: Zera GnbH, a German company reputed for manufacturing meter testing equipment that measures the accuracy and functionality of all types of electricity meters, is testing meters at Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) lab.

Steps are aimed at evolving a mechanism wherein the meters of the complainants can be tested at the lab available with JPDCL to bring in more transparency about electricity consumption patterns at the end of consumers.

“A state-of-the-art meter testing lab is at the disposal of JPDCL which was commissioned in October 2016. The test bench available in the laboratory is of Zera make and is capable of testing 10 meters at a time for their accuracy,” officials said.