Reputed German company testing metres at JPDCL lab

Jammu: Zera GnbH, a German company reputed for manufacturing meter testing equipment that measures the accuracy and functionality of all types of electricity meters, is testing meters at Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) lab.
Steps are aimed at evolving a mechanism wherein the meters of the complainants can be tested at the lab available with JPDCL to bring in more transparency about electricity consumption patterns at the end of consumers.
“A state-of-the-art meter testing lab is at the disposal of JPDCL which was commissioned in October 2016. The test bench available in the laboratory is of Zera make and is capable of testing 10 meters at a time for their accuracy,” officials said.
According to the officials, the laboratory with JPDCL is also equipped with two portable meter testing equipment which can be carried to the premises of domestic or commercial consumers for testing their energy meters.
“From April 2021 to December 2021, the laboratory tested around 615 meters that were referred to it by JPDCL of which 21 were found to be inaccurate. Similarly, between January 2022 and August 17, 2022, the laboratory tested around 198 meters of which two were found inaccurate,” they said.
Officials point out that the meters that have been tested till now are conventional electronic meters. “Additionally there were two smart meters, too. The bench is found to measure the accuracy of both types of meters as per the standards,” they said. “Given this, a mechanism can be evolved wherein the meters of the complainants can be tested at the meter testing lab available with JPDCL.”
They said that in any case, the software in the control room monitors the half-hourly consumption of power at the consumers' end, wherever smart meters are installed and this information could be shared with them to bring more transparency about electricity consumption patterns at their end.