Request for arrangements of prayers at Eidgah Srinagar received late: Waqf Board

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board on Saturday said that Eid prayers will not be allowed at Eidgah Srinagar adding that the request for the arrangements of Eid prayers at Eidgah Srinagar was received late and it won’t be possible to make necessary arrangements for the Eid prayers.

As per the official communication of Waqf Board to Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the Waqf board said that as the request has been received late, it won’t be possible to make necessary arrangements for Eid prayer at Eidgah Srinagar.