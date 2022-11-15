Reservation quota of Gujjars, Bakerwals won't be curtailed: LG

Jammu: Cautioning against “malicious propaganda” by vested interests to mislead tribal people, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reiterated that the “new system” (reservation to Pahari ethnic tribe) would not curtail Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota already available to Gujjar, Bakerwals, Gaddis and Sippis – not even by one percent.
He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of “Janjatiya Samagam” on the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas here at the Convention Centre.
“Through your medium, I would like to convey and remind you that last time when the Union Home Minister visited J&K, he was very categorical in his assertion while addressing public rallies at Rajouri and Baramulla that in the days to come, our Pahari brothers would be given reservation. But this would not impinge, in any manner, on the reservation already accorded to Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddis and Sippis. It would not be curtailed in any case. Some people are trying to mislead and instigate (tribal people) for political reasons,” he reminded.
LG Sinha asserted, “I am reiterating it. Emphasising upon it with full sense of responsibility, I assure Gujjar-Bakerwals, Gaddis and Sippis that no one will fiddle with the reservation already accorded to them. But Paharis, too, will get reservation.”
In response to a query about his interaction with the Prime Minister during his visit to New Delhi, LG Sinha stated, “First of all, I would like to extend my heartfelt greetings to the entire Scheduled Tribe community of J&K on the occasion of “Jan Jaatiya Gaurav Diwas.” I pay tribute to the core of my heart to “Bhagwan Birsa Mundaji'' and bow with a sense of gratitude. During my meeting with the Prime Minister, I presented him with a special gift of saffron bulbs in full bloom which represent the exquisite and enchanting cultural heritage of J&K. We discussed in detail the report of the Apex Committee on Agriculture and Allied Sectors, constituted by the J&K administration.”
The Lieutenant Governor informed, “The Prime Minister assured us of his full support and guidance vis-a-vis the implementation of this report.”
LG Sinha had met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Defence Minister in the union capital on Monday.
Earlier the Lieutenant Governor, while addressing the gathering during “Janjatiya Samagam” said, “The Prime Minister has reiterated a number of times that his government and J&K administration are committed to preserve the rights of Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, an attempt is being made by few persons to mislead tribal people (already availing Scheduled Tribe status) that the new system (under which reservation will be granted to Pahari ethnic tribe) will curtail the rights (reservation) already available to you (Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddis, Sippis). But here while standing amidst you, I assert with a great sense of responsibility that no power on earth can snatch away or even curtail the rights which are already available to you.”
“So there is no need to get misled by this propaganda. Those trying to spread canards to provoke and mislead you have vested political interests. I’ve heard that misled by such lies, some people are taking out Padyatra. They should call it off. Right from day one, our government has been honestly and with full sincerity of purpose trying to safeguard the rights and interests of our tribal people. Even on this issue, I assure that their reservation quota will not be curtailed, not even by one percent,” he said.