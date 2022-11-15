Reservation quota of Gujjars, Bakerwals won't be curtailed: LG

Jammu: Cautioning against “malicious propaganda” by vested interests to mislead tribal people, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reiterated that the “new system” (reservation to Pahari ethnic tribe) would not curtail Scheduled Tribe (ST) quota already available to Gujjar, Bakerwals, Gaddis and Sippis – not even by one percent.

He was responding to media queries on the sidelines of “Janjatiya Samagam” on the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas here at the Convention Centre.

“Through your medium, I would like to convey and remind you that last time when the Union Home Minister visited J&K, he was very categorical in his assertion while addressing public rallies at Rajouri and Baramulla that in the days to come, our Pahari brothers would be given reservation. But this would not impinge, in any manner, on the reservation already accorded to Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddis and Sippis. It would not be curtailed in any case. Some people are trying to mislead and instigate (tribal people) for political reasons,” he reminded.