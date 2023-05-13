Resolve issues of land use change, enhance ease of doing business: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday urged the J&K administration to resolve all issues including change of land use and enhance ease of doing business.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to discuss strategies to attract more investments into J&K, proactively resolving all the issues with great synergies, and to enhance ease of doing business to boost the economy, the LG said that the prime objective of the J&K administration was to ensure proactive and structural response to resolve all issues including change of land use and to enhance ease of doing business.
“The concerned officials should provide necessary support, handholding of investors, and help the investors get all clearances in a time bound manner,” he said.
He directed for setting up help desk of Industries and Commerce Department at the Divisional Commissioner’s office at Jammu and in four Deputy Commissioner (DC)’s offices of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, and Udhampur.
Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra, Secretary Revenue Department Piyush Singla, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DC Jammu Avny Lavasa, DC Udhampur Sachin Kumar Vaishy, DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, DC Samba Abhishek Sharma, Director General Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Secretary Industries and Commerce Department Smita Sethi, and Vice-Chairman Jammu Development Authority (JDA) Shiv Kumar Gupta also attended the meeting.