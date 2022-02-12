Respect religious sentiments, constitution: LG on hijab row

Jammu: Amid the ongoing controversy over hijab in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every citizen of the country should respect the religious sentiments of others and hold the Constitution supreme.

I have to talk about two things respect of religious sentiments and holding Indian Constitution supreme.

Every citizen of the country should keep these two things in mind, Sinha said, responding to a question about Karnataka hijab row during a press conference here.