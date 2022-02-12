Respect religious sentiments, constitution: LG on hijab row

Jammu: Amid the ongoing controversy over hijab in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said every citizen of the country should respect the religious sentiments of others and hold the Constitution supreme.
I have to talk about two things respect of religious sentiments and holding Indian Constitution supreme.
Every citizen of the country should keep these two things in mind, Sinha said, responding to a question about Karnataka hijab row during a press conference here.
He said the issue is sub-judice and, therefore, this thing is enough for me to say on the issue . He referred to an acid attack on a woman in Srinagar and said, We have made all arrangements for her treatment.
The girl is in Chennai (hospital) and one of our senior officials is also there. I am getting daily update about her health, Sinha said, adding strict action as per the law will be taken against the guilty persons.
Asked about widespread protests over the draft report of the delimitation commission which was shared by it with associate members, the Lt Governor said the Election Commission is a constitutional and respectable body and for me and it is not good to comment on any of its decisions.
I worked with election commission as associate member in 2009. The process there is very transparent and scientific. The delimitation commission has submitted a draft to its associate members to seek their opinion. It will come into public domain and even an ordinary person can also raise an objection if he feels the need.
As far as I am concerned, I am satisfied and confident and there will be no mistake on part of the election commission, he said. Sinha said the Union Home minister had already made it clear time and again that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would be held after the completion of the delimitation of constituencies. It will be followed by government formation and restoration of the statehood.