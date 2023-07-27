Respect sentiments of Shia community: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Remembering the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the martyrs of Karbala, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government respects the sentiment of the Shia community.

An official spokesman in a statement quoted the LG as saying: “I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and recall sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his ideals. Today is a historic occasion for Shia brethren in Kashmir valley as after 34 years, 8th Muharram procession is taking place on the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate.”

The 8th Muharram procession used to come out from Guru Bazaar and culminate at Imambargah Dalgate before it was banned in 1989.

“For 34 years, Muharram procession was banned on the traditional route. We respect the sentiments of Shia brethren and I assure the community that the administration will always stand by them. It is also the testimony to change and normalcy in J&K,” the LG said. “Today the entire world is witnessing the commitment and determination of the government to ensure a peaceful environment, freedom, love, compassion and harmony in society.”

He said that it was an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to peace and dedicate ourselves to the progress and prosperity of J&K.

“Several historic decisions have seen the light of the day in a few years and a peaceful J&K has emerged on the horizon. Let’s further strengthen our bonds and unity,” Sinha said.