Responsibility of Govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that it was the responsibility of all government servants to increase the faith of people in the system.

Addressing a gathering of senior bureaucrats while inaugurating the first-ever national training conclave, the PM said that training should nurture the potential of officials as well as inculcate the whole government approach and spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

"The old approach where posting in training institutions was seen as punishment posting is changing," he said.

Discussing vertical and horizontal silos, Modi exhorted officials to break the shackles of hierarchy while seeking out those with experience.