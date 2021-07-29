Restoration work in progress at Amarnath cave shrine

Ganderbal: A day after flash-floods triggered by heavy rains struck the area adjacent to the Amarnath cave shrine, the administration Thursday started the restoration work.

Official sources said that some roads were damaged besides a culvert was washed away by flash-floods in the area, adding that the SDRF teams along with local administration carried out the restoration work.

“SDRF assisting local Administration in re-building the culvert washed away by flash floods on Shri Amarnathji track," tweeted the office of the LG J&K on Thursday. Pertinently, except some minor damage to road infrastructure, there was no loss of life reported in the flash-floods. In June, the Amarnath Yatra was cancelled for the second year in a row, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was slated to take place from June 28 to August 22. However, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board had announced that all rituals at the holy cave would be performed as per tradition and the devotees could participate virtually. Official sources said that only SASB employees besides security forces were deployed in the area.