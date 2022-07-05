Restore statehood before holding polls: Altaf Bukhari

Talking about the protracted political exploitation of the Shopian people by the traditional political parties, Bukhari said, “Shopian is one of the few places in whole Jammu and Kashmir that the Almighty has bestowed with tremendous natural resources and full potential for enormous economic growth. But, the traditional political parties, who ruled J&K for years and decades never tried to harness the potential of this place that could have brought prosperity to the people of Shopian. I assure you that we will change the scenario of this district for the better if the Apni Party is elected in the forthcoming elections.”

He added, “Shopian has great potential in the horticulture and tourism sectors. The apple from Shopian is much-admired for its best quality. We can improve the production and fruit quality further by deploying the latest scientific methods, and by deploying lift irrigation to the Karewa (Wodder) areas of the district. Similarly, we can identify and develop potential tourist sites here.”

Apni Party President, while explaining his party’s vision for J&K, said, “Our policy is very clear. We want sustained peace, durable prosperity and development of Jammu and Kashmir, and economic empowerment of its people. God has bestowed us with the kind of natural resources and potential that many places in the country can only dream of. We just need to harness our potential with scientific principles. Unlike the traditional political parties, the Apni Party is focused on our policy of peace, prosperity, and development in J&K.”