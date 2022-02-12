‘Restoring nature’s balance in urbanisation can influence inclusive development’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Tawi Riverfront development project. The Lt Governor observed that civilisations have prospered on the banks of rivers.
“Sustenance and rejuvenation of Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for holy city and generate employment opportunities for local communities, he said. The Lt Governor said that planned urbanisation while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development.
“Tawi riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunity & enhance the quality of life of the citizens”, he added.
The Lt Governor said that the social and cultural infrastructure, state-of-the-art amenities along the waterfront, projects to improve the water quality will create a world-class model of urban excellence in Jammu.
“Our aim is to create a vibrant riverfront that will become one of the most popular bucket list destinations for people,” the Lt Governor said.
In the first phase, embankments, interceptor drains, Sewerage Treatment Plants, cycling track, jogging track, walkways, green spaces and other wayside amenities would be developed. The complete project is prepared on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The infrastructure will include river plazas, promenades, parks, gardens, sports and entertainment venues, commercial and residential spaces that will transform Tawi as the center of economic engine of Jammu.
The Lt Governor said that 109 projects which were pending for years have been completed in Jammu division at a cost of Rs 455 crore, including 14 new bridges which have made connectivity easier. Infrastructural projects like Metro, Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway, four-lane green field Jammu Ring Road, Flyovers, Industrial Estates, strengthening of Power sector and many others would bring prosperity for all.
The Lt Governor termed the Urban Development as a requisite for prosperity and growth of any region and called for active public participation in the development process.
“Jan-Bhagidari should decide how we want to drive the engine of economic growth, how we want to develop infrastructure, how we want to improve the basic facilities and improve the standard of living of the common people”, he added.
The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of Jammu Smart City Limited and its CEO, Avni Lavasa, and Principal Secretary, HUDD, Dheeraj Gupta, made towards the development of Tawi Riverfront. The Lt Governor said that Tawi Riverfront Development will also enhance proper system of water supply, better sanitation facilities, and prevent pollution and waste in the river. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD, while speaking on the occasion briefed the gathering on the salient features of the Tawi Riverfront development project.
Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC said the ambitious project of Tawi Riverfront would make the Jammu city more beautiful and would be a major tourist attraction.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament said that the Tawi Riverfront will take the tourism sector of Jammu to new heights. Avny Lavasa, Commissioner JMC and CEO JSCL presented the vote of thanks.
Dilbag Singh, DGP; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC; Anshul Garg, DC Jammu; Public representatives; members of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce, besides other senior officers and citizens were present on the occasion.