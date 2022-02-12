‘Restoring nature’s balance in urbanisation can influence inclusive development’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Tawi Riverfront development project. The Lt Governor observed that civilisations have prospered on the banks of rivers.

“Sustenance and rejuvenation of Tawi riverfront will create an economic engine for holy city and generate employment opportunities for local communities, he said. The Lt Governor said that planned urbanisation while respecting and restoring the delicate balance of nature can influence inclusive development.

“Tawi riverfront will ensure proper infrastructure planning, unique business opportunity & enhance the quality of life of the citizens”, he added.