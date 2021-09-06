Restrictions continue in Srinagar parts on day 5

Srinagar: Except for the twin districts of Srinagar and Budgam, cellular internet services were restored in Kashmir on Monday evening even as baring parts of Srinagar normalcy returned elsewhere after four days.

“The cellular internet services have been restored in eight districts this evening,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said Monday evening. “In Srinagar and Budgam districts it has not been restored,” he said.

The Kashmir Police chief said that on Tuesday there will be a review meeting regarding restoration of mobile internet services in Srinagar and Budgam.

The blockade on Internet and voice calling services was imposed in Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the death of senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on Wednesday night.