Resumption of int’l air travel to India to boost foreign tourist arrivals in J&K

Srinagar: As India resumed normal international air travel on Sunday, travel trade stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir are optimistic that footfall of foreigners will significantly pick up in days to come.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez said despite limited air travel between India and overseas destinations in the last few weeks, foreign tourist arrivals had started to witness an increase.

However, Hafeez said the resumption of routine international air travel is a shot in the arm for Kashmir tourism.