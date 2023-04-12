Retired judge, ex-DG Planning appointed as JKPSC members

As per JKPSC (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, (if the number is even) one half of the number with the addition of one and the number exceeding half of the total number (in case of odd number) shall constitute the quorum for JKPSC, empowered to take any decision with regard to any recruitment process or Departmental Promotion Committee affairs.

Earlier on June 4, 2022, retired IAS officer Satish Chandra was appointed as the new Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). The notification of his appointment had mentioned that he would hold the position of the Chairman Public Service Commission, till he attained the age of sixty two years.

Former District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta, appointed as new JKPSC member, retired as the Registrar J&K High Court on January 31, 2023. During his distinguished career in the judiciary, which began with his appointment as Munsiff/Judicial Magistrate 1st Class in Gool in 1995, he served in various capacities.

He served as Munsiff Chenani till 1998; promoted as Sub-Judge in 1998 and served at various places viz., Batote, Jammu, Samba and Leh, Ladakh as Sub-Judge (Chief Judicial Magistrate). He was promoted as District and Sessions Judge in the month of May, 2008 and served as Special Judge Anti-Corruption thrice at Jammu and once at Srinagar.