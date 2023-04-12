Retired judge, ex-DG Planning appointed as JKPSC members

Jammu: J&K government has appointed retired District and Session Judge Sanjeev Gupta and the former Director General (DG) Planning Tariq Ahmad Khan as the new members of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).
With these appointments, the number of its members has risen to three however the Commission still confronts the shortage of five members vis-a-vis its sanctioned strength of eight members (excluding chairperson).
The Lieutenant Governor appointed Sanjeev Gupta, District and Session Judge (retired) and Tariq Ahmad Khan, Director General (Expenditure Division), Planning (retired) as members of the Public Service Commission for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
As per an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), these appointments were made in exercise of powers conferred by Clause 2 of the Article 316 of the Constitution of India read with Section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 and S O 3937 (E) dated October 31, 2019, read with Order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the Proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019.
“These persons shall hold office for a term of six years from the date one enters upon his office or attains the age of sixty two years, whichever is earlier,” GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma mentioned in the order.
Before these appointments, the Commission, headed by retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Satish Chandra, had been working with only one member – Zubair Ahmad Raza since February 10, 2023.
On February 10 this year, ex-IPS officer Syed Afhad-ul-Mujtaba, who was appointed on June 24, 2020, had completed his term as JKPSC member.
As per JKPSC (Business and Procedure) Rules, 2021, (if the number is even) one half of the number with the addition of one and the number exceeding half of the total number (in case of odd number) shall constitute the quorum for JKPSC, empowered to take any decision with regard to any recruitment process or Departmental Promotion Committee affairs.
Earlier on June 4, 2022, retired IAS officer Satish Chandra was appointed as the new Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). The notification of his appointment had mentioned that he would hold the position of the Chairman Public Service Commission, till he attained the age of sixty two years.
Former District and Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta, appointed as new JKPSC member, retired as the Registrar J&K High Court on January 31, 2023. During his distinguished career in the judiciary, which began with his appointment as Munsiff/Judicial Magistrate 1st Class in Gool in 1995, he served in various capacities.
He served as Munsiff Chenani till 1998; promoted as Sub-Judge in 1998 and served at various places viz., Batote, Jammu, Samba and Leh, Ladakh as Sub-Judge (Chief Judicial Magistrate). He was promoted as District and Sessions Judge in the month of May, 2008 and served as Special Judge Anti-Corruption thrice at Jammu and once at Srinagar.
Gupta presided over TADA/POTA, NIA Court Jammu and acted as Principal District and Sessions Judge at three important districts viz. Jammu, Kathua and Baramulla.
A gold medalist from Kashmir University and a recipient of J&K UT award for Meritorious Service in 2020, former DG Planning Tariq Ahmad Khan had joined Planning and Statistics Service in 1993 and retired last year in April.
During his illustrious career, he served in various departments viz., Finance; Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Public Works Department; Health and Medical Education and Power Development Departments.