Returning home, Amarnath Yatri dies on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: An Amarnath yatri died on Thursday in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway while he was returning home to Uttar Pradesh after paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine.

Police said that while returning to his native place in Saharanpur, UP, he died in a vehicle at Dalwass area of Ramban on the highway.

It said that the yatri suffered a heart attack in the vehicle he was travelling back home.

He was immediately rushed to District Hospital Ramban where doctors declared him dead.

Police identified him as Kashi Ram, 62, son of Parkash Chand of Mohit Vihar Colony, Saharanpur, UP.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Ramban, Dr Verender Trisal said that the hospital received the body of an Amarnath yatri.

He said that the yatri had died due to cardiopulmonary disorder.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ramban, Mussarat Islam said an ambulance was deputed to shift the mortal remains of the deceased yatri to Jammu.

Meanwhile the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) carrying Amarnath yatris and tourists and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) for Kashmir on Thursday.