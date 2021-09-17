Revenue authorities asked to be extra-cautious while issuing legal heir certificates

Jammu: The J&K government has directed all concerned revenue authorities to remain extra-cautious and show due diligence to relevant provisions of law while issuing dependent/legal heir certificates.

“It has been observed that the legal heirs’ certificates/dependent certificates are being issued by the authorized revenue authorities i.e., tehsildars without observing the prescribed norms/rules,” reads a circular issued by Principal Secretary, Revenue department, Shaleen Kabra.

On examination of some cases referred to the revenue department for advice, especially where “the dependent is adopted son or adopted daughter”, the officials quoting the circular said, “It has been found that the legal heir certificates/dependent certificates for the purpose of seeking the benefit of SRO 43 of 1994 have been issued by the authorities without having a valid proof.”