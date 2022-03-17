Revenue Department mandates 12 services in online mode only

Four other services, which are under Phase II of implementation, have been mandated to be provided in online mode only will include Encumbrance Certificate under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’; Measurement and Demarcation of Land under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’; Filing of disputes under Revenue courts under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’ and Issuance of Domicile Certificate under ‘S.O 166 Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.’

For streamlining the processes and procedures for delivery of services and creating an Investor and Citizen friendly environment, Bidhuri ordered that each portal providing delivery of online services of the department will be integrated with single window of the J&K government i.e. https://singlewindow.jk.gov.in.

He also instructed that the portals providing online delivery of services will essentially have a mode of soliciting feedback of the users on the portal. The draft regulations and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for delivery of services provided by the department will be hoisted on the website of the department as well as published on online information wizard of the Jammu and Kashmir Single Window System in consultation with Industries & Commerce Department for obtaining the feedback of the citizens, within 30 days, prior to its notification.