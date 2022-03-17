Revenue Department mandates 12 services in online mode only

Jammu: J&K Revenue Department has mandated 12 services, including Property Registration (phase I) and issuance of Domicile Certificate (phase II), to be provided in “online mode only.”
The decision is in pursuant to Business and Citizen Reforms Action Plan (BCRAP) for implementing cumulative action plan through Minimising Regulatory Compliance Burden (MRCB) for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Ease of Living (EoL) with G2C interface.
“Pursuant to Business and Citizens Reform Action Points (BCRAP) circulated by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and for implementing cumulative action plan through Minimising Regulatory Compliance Burden (MRCB) for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) with G2B interface and Ease of Living (EoL) with G2C interface, the department mandates to provide these services in online mode only,” read a circular issued by Commissioner Secretary Revenue Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.
As per the circular, twelve services mandated to be provided in online mode only will include Property Registration under ‘The Registration Act, 1908’; Change of Land Use under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’ & ‘Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976’; Issuance of Character Certificate under ‘Code of Criminal Procedure Svt, 1989’; Issuance of Income Certificate (Miscellaneous); Issuance of Income and Assets Certificate for Economically Weaker Section under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004’; Issuance of Caste (SC/ST) Certificate under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004’; Issuance of Legal Heir Certificate (Miscellaneous) and Issuance of Dependent Certificate (Miscellaneous).
These all services are under Phase-I of implementation.
Four other services, which are under Phase II of implementation, have been mandated to be provided in online mode only will include Encumbrance Certificate under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’; Measurement and Demarcation of Land under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’; Filing of disputes under Revenue courts under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act, 1996’ and Issuance of Domicile Certificate under ‘S.O 166 Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.’
For streamlining the processes and procedures for delivery of services and creating an Investor and Citizen friendly environment, Bidhuri ordered that each portal providing delivery of online services of the department will be integrated with single window of the J&K government i.e. https://singlewindow.jk.gov.in.
He also instructed that the portals providing online delivery of services will essentially have a mode of soliciting feedback of the users on the portal. The draft regulations and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for delivery of services provided by the department will be hoisted on the website of the department as well as published on online information wizard of the Jammu and Kashmir Single Window System in consultation with Industries & Commerce Department for obtaining the feedback of the citizens, within 30 days, prior to its notification.
The Department has ordered that with a roll out of ULPIN (Unique Land Parcel Identification Number) in the UT, the same will be integrated in Land Records Information System LRIS and subsequently with the Jammu and Kashmir Single Window System.
“For the convenience of the citizens, scheduling of appointment (date and time) with Sub Registrar Office (SRO) for property registration, auto calculation of Stamp duty and registration fee with SMS integration has been provisioned on www.ngdrs.jk.gov.in (Registration portal). For online monitoring of delivery of services, MIS dashboard with Mean, Median and Mode shall be implemented across all services under BRAP and applied through Jammu and Kashmir Single Window System. Also the portals shall be updated on a regular basis highlighting the recent date of updation,” Bidhuri ordered.
According to the circular, the ‘Legacy data’ which is essential for reference and delivery of services will also be updated on MIS Dashboard and integrated with the Jammu and Kashmir Single Window System. Any query received on https://singlewindow.Jk.gov.in pertaining to the department will be addressed within 7 working days by the competent authority for the purpose of which the sector expert of the department will monitor the queries on daily basis.
For the issues pertaining to any policy matter, the department will seek to redress the same at the earliest preferably within 15 days. For ensuring time bound delivery of services the same will be notified under J&K Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011.
The Sector experts and Nodal Officer in the Department will monitor through the MIS dashboard the delivery of the services and conduct weekly reviews with appraisal to the Administrative Secretary in the Department. The Administrative Secretary will review the progress of BCRAP on a monthly basis.