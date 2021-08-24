Revenue department orders verification, demarcation of Waqf properties in J&K

Jammu: Revenue department has ordered for verification, demarcation of Waqf properties, including the encroached ones, across Jammu and Kashmir in continuation with the process of their digitization and geo-tagging.
The Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu have been asked to monitor the process and ensure that the entire exercise is completed within one month.
Principal Secretary Revenue department Shaleen Kabra, in an order, noted, “In a process of digitization and geo-tagging of Waqf properties, it has come to notice that there are a large number of properties which require demarcations or where encroachments have taken place.”
Accordingly, the Tehsildars concerned have been directed that they shall conduct verification and demarcation of each Waqf property while associating a representative of the CEO Waqf Kashmir or Special Officer Auqaf.
“Specific focus shall be on those Waqf properties that could not be geo-tagged with reference to data uploaded on Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) portal,” the revenue department’s directives read.
In this connection, the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to constitute teams for 100 percent cross-checking of the demarcation and encroachment reports.
“The necessary entries of waqf properties in revenue records shall also be made,” an officer quoting directions said.
The order further says, “The Deputy Commissioners will send reports along with copies of relevant records to the CEO Waqf Kashmir or Special Officer Auqaf who shall certify that the properties have been verified as per the records and duly reconciled with the revenue records and undertake digitization, geo-tagging of the properties, details of the WAMSI portal.”