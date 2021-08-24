Revenue department orders verification, demarcation of Waqf properties in J&K

Principal Secretary Revenue department Shaleen Kabra, in an order, noted, “In a process of digitization and geo-tagging of Waqf properties, it has come to notice that there are a large number of properties which require demarcations or where encroachments have taken place.”

Accordingly, the Tehsildars concerned have been directed that they shall conduct verification and demarcation of each Waqf property while associating a representative of the CEO Waqf Kashmir or Special Officer Auqaf.

“Specific focus shall be on those Waqf properties that could not be geo-tagged with reference to data uploaded on Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) portal,” the revenue department’s directives read.

In this connection, the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to constitute teams for 100 percent cross-checking of the demarcation and encroachment reports.