Reviews security scenario in Kashmir

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.

Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.