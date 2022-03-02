[ Revival of VDCs as VDGs ] MHA issues instructions to J&K Govt on revised scheme

Jammu: A day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the revival of Village Defence Committees (VDCs), rechristened as Village Defence Groups (VDGs), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued a slew of instructions to J&K government on the “revised scheme”, including the honorarium of their (VDGs’) members.

However, the MHA has made it clear that the “revised scheme of Village Defence Guards” will be made effective only after apprising the High Court.