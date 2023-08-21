Rice-laden truck falls in Munawar Tawi; driver missing

Rajouri: A rice-laden truck Monday fell into Munawar Tawi at Nowshera and its driver was reported to be missing.

As per officials, a truck, laden with rice, was on its way towards Rajouri from Jammu when it fell into the river near Nowshera-Dhaliyan stretch.

Munawar Tawi, which flows towards Nowshera from Rajouri, is in full spate due to the ongoing rainy season. Police officials said, “Soon after receiving information about this accident, a massive joint operation was launched by police, army and locals. After hectic efforts, the ill-fated vehicle submerged in river water was pulled out and brought to the river bank.”