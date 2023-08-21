Rice-laden truck falls in Munawar Tawi; driver missing

Rajouri: A rice-laden truck Monday fell into Munawar Tawi at Nowshera and its driver was reported to be missing.
As per officials, a truck, laden with rice, was on its way towards Rajouri from Jammu when it fell into the river near Nowshera-Dhaliyan stretch.
Munawar Tawi, which flows towards Nowshera from Rajouri, is in full spate due to the ongoing rainy season. Police officials said, “Soon after receiving information about this accident, a massive joint operation was launched by police, army and locals. After hectic efforts, the ill-fated vehicle submerged in river water was pulled out and brought to the river bank.”
“However, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was not found in it,” they said.
Police officials said, “The driver of the truck was alone in the vehicle at the time of accident and is untraceable as of now amid suspicion that he may have been washed away by strong water currents of the river.”
The rescue and search operation was going on, however, the driver could not be traced till last reports were received.