Rice Price Rise: Kashmir consumers feel pinch

Srinagar: The price of rice, Kashmir’s most popular food grain, has virtually doubled since the government reduced its ration allocation limit, prompting Kashmiris to endure an unprecedented rise in its pricing that is putting pressure on the consumers.

A popular brand of rice used in Kashmir that was formerly sold for Rs 2500 per quintal is now marketed at Rs 4500 per quintal, the price of rice in the open market during the past five months.

Similar to how locally produced rice used to cost between Rs 2500 and Rs 3000 per quintal, it is now priced between Rs 4600 and Rs 5500 per quintal.

The government-supplied subsidised rice is priced at just Rs 1600 per quintal.

Rice is a staple food in Kashmiri households, so rising rice prices are pinching everyone.

The government has announced an additional quota of rice for priority households, but non-priority households were left out and priority households too are also complaining that the quota is not enough to meet their average needs.