Rise in drowning incidents: Ganderbal administration issues advisory

Ganderbal: The district administration on Tuesday issued an advisory for people living nearby nallah Sindh and other canals in Ganderbal asking them to avoid bathing in the water bodies and remain extra vigilant.

The advisory was issued in view of rise in the water level and recent drowning incidents in nallah Sindh and other canals, resulting in loss of precious lives in this district of central Kashmir.

"It has been observed that from the last few days because of the rise in temperature, people are carelessly bathing in the Nallah Sindh/canals. This is evident from the recent unfortunate incidents that led to the loss of precious lives. Accordingly all the Tehsildars (Executive Magistrates) are hereby directed to instruct the field staff including Lumberdars and Chowkidars to intimate the general public residing along the embankments and visitors visiting the places around the Nallah Sindh and other water bodies/canals to remain extra vigilant and avoid bathing in them for the safety of their precious lives," read the order issued by Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal.