Rising air pollution shrouds Kashmir skies

Srinagar: Rising air pollution levels in Kashmir are affecting its fragile ecosystem and taking a toll on the health of people of the valley.

With the onset of winter, High Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) levels have been detected in air in Kashmir especially in its summer capital Srinagar.

Experts blame rising air pollution in winter to various factors especially burning of biomass for coal making, smoke from brick kilns, cement factories, dusty roads, diesel vehicles and waste burning.

According to IQ Air, a real-time air quality information platform, the PM2.5 concentration in Srinagar’s air on January 9 was 28.2 µg/m³, which is 5.6 times over the World Health Organisation’s air quality values. The Air Quality Index was 83 at moderate level. On January 7, the PM 2.5 level reached an alarming 64.2 µg/m³ while the Air Quality Index in Srinagar touched 155 which is considered unhealthy. On an average, Kashmir has been witnessing moderate to high to moderate PM 2.5 and AQI levels with onset of winter.