Rising rail accidents: Youth killed after hit by train in Srinagar

Srinagar: A youth died after being hit by a moving train in Wanbal area in outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, taking the number of deaths due to train accidents in the last one week in Kashmir to three.

As per Railway Police officials the deceased 28-years-old Zakir Ahmad Khatana, a resident of Tankipora Lolab, was crossing the railway track when he was hit by the train.

The Railway Police official said the body of the deceased was handed-over to the family after medical-legal formalities.