Road connectivity key driver of socio-economic growth: Nitin Gadkari

The new projects will further strengthen the road connectivity in J&K, thus opening up new livelihood avenues for the local population, enhancing tourism & business activities improving the quality of life of the people, he added.

“Our endeavour,” he said, is to lessen the time travel between the cities of India tremendously. “Be it Delhi-Jammu, or Jammu to Srinagar, the time to travel would get reduced to half by providing expressways and better road connectivity to the people.”

Mega Highway road and tunnel projects will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Kashmir to 8 hours in coming years, the Union Minister added.

The Union Minister said that the long-pending prestigious Srinagar Ring Road project would be completed by end of 2023. “Besides, the work on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would be completed in next 2-3 years bringing in much respite for the people of the UT,” he added.

He also advocated introducing eco-friendly measures in transport sector.

While speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor said that these NH projects would catalyze overall socio-economic development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The projects include strengthening and upgrading of 43 km existing carriageway on Baramulla-Gulmarg section of NH-701A; construction of new double lane bypass from Donipawa via Ashajipora connecting NH-244 & NH-44; construction & upgradation of existing 28 km stretch from Vailoo to Donipawa on Khellani Khanabal section of NH-244; the construction of much-awaited Ring Road around Srinagar city, the statement said.

The Lt Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir has undergone tremendous changes in terms of infrastructure development during the last few years.