Road to J&K’s prosperity has to pass through its villages: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday emphasised that the policies and development plans for districts and concerned departments must accord higher priority to rural development as road to prosperity of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has to pass through its villages.

Highlighting the role of rural infrastructure, self-employment, and agrarian society, the Lt Governor observed that the concerned department’s policies should be based on pragmatism in order to harness the tremendous potential of our villages.